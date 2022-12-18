Mansionair Release New Live Film and EP, ‘The Sahā Sessions’

Sydney electronic trio Mansionair have sent off 2022 with a live performance film and an accompanying EP, titled The Sahā Sessions. Both were recorded as one continuous take during rehearsals for the band’s tour behind latest album Happiness, Guaranteed earlier this year.

The film and EP feature three songs from Happiness, Guaranteed – ‘Right Into You’, ‘Shallow Water’ and ‘Strangers’ – plus ‘Astronaut’, a song from their 2019 debut Shadowboxer. Check out the Dave May-directed film below and stream the live EP here.

Watch Mansionair’s Sahā Sessions Performance

[embedded content]

“It’s nice to be in the room and create something that we wouldn’t be able to do just remotely,” Mansionair’s Alex Nicholls says towards the start of the film. “I feel like everything’s been hypothetical the last few months, but actually doing it is really nice.”

“At a show, it’s more about the crowd, getting the crowd energy. And then, doing this with no crowd is more about us, together, connecting on that level,” adds bandmate Lachlan Bostock. In an accompanying statement, the band elaborated on their intent behind the live film and EP: “Getting back to the music and behind our instruments after a long time away from performing due to the state of the world.”

Happiness, Guaranteed arrived back in April of this year. The follow-up to Shadowboxer, it was split into two halves – the first comprising material the band created on their own, and the second featuring collaborations with artists including Dom Dolla, Claptone, NoMBe, Vandelux and Kim Tee.

