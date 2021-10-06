Manulife Asia’s marketing team receives two honourable mentions for innovative design management

HONG KONG, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The Manulife Asia marketing and experience design team received two honourable mentions at the 2021 Design Management Institute (DMI) Design Value Awards.



Manulife_Asia DMI 2021

The accolades commended the team’s efforts in using human-centred design principles to enhance the company’s customer websites across multiple markets and develop its own ‘back-end’ Connected Design System (CDS) to support its mission to make decisions easier and lives better for customers.

Manulife’s Asia marketing and experience design team was among 14 winners who were recognised as exemplars in the field of design and design management practices. The Manulife team was also the only entrant to receive two awards among all the shortlisted contenders.

"Winning the two honourable mentions demonstrates our drive and commitment to create market-leading, differentiated experiences for our customers," said Julie Nestor, Chief Marketing & Experience Design Officer, Manulife Asia. "As a leading life and health insurer, we’re focused on making each digital interaction, whether on our website or app, empathetic and human. These accolades are a testament that we’re doing just that."

The DMI Design Value Awards is an annual event that honours teams that have used design to drive innovation, creativity, culture change, agility, and revenue. The Design Management Institute is a global non-profit organization with over 27,000 members that connects, promotes, and elevates the role of design, design management, and design innovation in business, culture, and society.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and our global wealth and asset management segment, Manulife Investment Management, serves individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of June 30, 2021, we had CAD$1.3 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.3 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as ‘MFC’ on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under ‘945’ in Hong Kong.

