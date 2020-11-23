Manulife Singapore Gives Back to Healthcare Workers with Complimentary Passes to Manulife Sky Nets

SINGAPORE, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Manulife Singapore will be offering each healthcare worker in Singapore up to four complimentary admission passes[1] to the Manulife Sky Nets – Walking at Jewel Changi Airport from 25 November to 25 December 2020. The month-long initiative is held in support of SG Cares Giving Week 2020, and a gesture of Manulife Singapore’s appreciation to frontline staff, for their tremendous efforts amid the pandemic this year.

To redeem, healthcare workers simply need to flash their own vocational passes at the Concierge Counter located at level 5 of Jewel for their admission tickets to the Manulife Sky Nets – Walking. The attraction is said to be the world’s largest walking net suspended 25 metres above ground for a thrilling sensation of floating fun.

As Singapore gradually reopens the economy, the initiative serves as a tribute to acknowledge the sacrifices, courage and determination of healthcare workers who helped the nation to heal and resume life in the “new normal”. This comes in timely for Christmas, to give back to the community and encourage everyone to spend some time with their family.

Darren Thompson, Chief Customer Officer, Manulife Singapore, said, “2020 has been a whirlwind of a year for everyone, but no community has fought and endured the eye of the storm quite as much as healthcare workers. In the thick of the pandemic, these dedicated and resilient individuals not only performed their duties diligently, but also risked their lives to protect public health. At Manulife, people are at the heart of what we do and we pride ourselves on walking with our customers and ensuring that their needs are upheld in every season. We want to thank these everyday heroes for their spirit of sacrifice, and are humbled to extend to them a window to unwind. We hope that this simple act will be an opportunity for our frontline fighters to take time to put them and their families first, even for just a few moments.”

The initiative to give back to healthcare workers is the culmination of Manulife Singapore’s Life Goes On, Let’s Move Responsibly campaign, a three-part series aimed at encouraging Singaporeans to take steps to embrace life in the new normal. The campaign launched with a commissioned survey that polled over 1,000 respondents to understand their attitudes towards the lifting of circuit breaker measures in end-June, and progressed with an online sneaker drop between August to September.

To ensure the safety of visitors to Manulife Sky Nets – Walking, the attraction will be frequently sanitised and will also operate at a reduced capacity to ensure safe distancing. Visitors will also be required to wear face masks at all times.

STANDING IN SOLIDARITY IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19

Since February this year, Manulife Singapore pledged to uphold those impacted by the pandemic, enhancing its protection coverage for all customers via a COVID-19 Customer Support Package. Relief efforts include the following:

S$1 million COVID-19 support fund

Effective from 17 February to an extended date of 31 December 2020, all Manulife Singapore policyholders are entitled to the following protection coverage:

(1) Diagnosis Benefit(s)

Customers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Singapore will receive a one-time immediate cash benefit of S$1,500. If the policyholder with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 is hospitalised for 5 days or more, an additional cash benefit of S$2,000 (i.e. a total of S$3,500) would be payable.

(2) Additional Death Benefit

In the unfortunate event that death occurs following the diagnosis of COVID-19, an additional lump sum of S$30,000 will be paid out on top of the death benefit from the customer’s existing policy.

Extension of Grace Period for Premium Payment

To further ease the financial pressures of policyholders affected by the pandemic while ensuring that their health and protection needs continue to be supported, Manulife Singapore extended a grace period of up to 6 months for premium payments, from between 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021.

Donation to Courage Fund

Manulife Singapore also committed to championing vulnerable groups amid the COVID-19 outbreak with a S$100,000 donation to The Courage Fund.

For more information on Manulife Singapore’s Life Goes On, Let’s Move Responsibly campaign and COVID-19 relief efforts, please visit manulife.com.sg.

[1] Each healthcare worker may redeem up to four admission passes per vocational pass, limited to a total of 2,000 redemptions.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2019, we had more than 35,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 30 million customers. As of September 30, 2020, we had $1.3 trillion (US$943 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.2 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as ‘MFC’ on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under ‘945’ in Hong Kong.

About Manulife Singapore

Established in 1980, Manulife Singapore provides insurance, retirement and wealth management solutions to meet the financial needs of our customers across their various life stages. Customers can readily access our solutions through our extensive multi-channel distribution network. In addition to our established agency force, we distribute our products through a number of specialist partners, including banks and financial advisory firms.

For more information on Manulife Singapore, visit manulife.com.sg.

About SG Cares Giving Week 2020

In partnership with SG Cares and NCSS, NVPC is catalysing Giving Week for the sixth consecutive year, from 1 to 7 December 2020. SG Cares Giving Week is a national movement that celebrates the spirit of giving – where individuals, leaders, businesses and non-profit organisations come together to give their time, talent, treasure and voice in support of the causes they are passionate about, to help build a City of Good. 2020 has illuminated the community spirit and little acts of giving that have resulted from the Covid-19 pandemic. Through this movement, we hope to encourage the public to continue giving in their personal capacities to make this the Best Week Ever! As the movement grows, NVPC hopes to embed Giving into our DNA and our culture so that it becomes our way of life. Take action and support the movement, visit www.givingweek.sg.

