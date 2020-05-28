Manulife unveils new MOVE Health Score to help customers become healthier

HONG KONG, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Manulife Hong Kong has enhanced the existing ManulifeMOVE (MOVE) experience by launching the ‘MOVE Health Score’ [1] that encourages customers to make healthy lifestyle choices. This new functionality provides customers a scientific yet simple scoring method to measure how healthy they are and tells them what they need to do to stay healthy.

Powered by dacadoo, a Swiss-based global health technology firm, customers will be given their initial MOVE Health Score after answering six questions. With this new easy-to-understand metric, ManulifeMOVE helps customers take control of their health. The MOVE Health Score changes every day in real-time, influenced by the customers’ active steps, body profile updates, nutrition and lifestyle choices. When tracked consistently, the score offers a reliable indicator of how a customer’s health is evolving. This personalised journey is based on over 2,500 clinical papers and extensive scientific data.

Isabella Lau, Chief Customer Officer of Manulife Hong Kong, said: “We are pleased to take ManulifeMOVE to the next level with the enhanced experience. ManulifeMOVE rewards customers for being more active by offering premium discounts on eligible critical illness or medical insurance plans. The MOVE Health Score will further incentivise healthy behaviours and motivate our customers to achieve their wellness goals through every step they take and every move they make.”

First launched in Hong Kong in 2015, ManulifeMOVE rewards customers with premium discounts for being active by syncing their activity data with the MOVE app and achieving set goals. A MOVE member needs to average 5,000 steps-per-day to receive a 5 per cent premium discount on an eligible policy for the next year. Averaging 7,000-steps-per-day earns a 7 per cent saving, and a 10 per cent premium discount will be rewarded to MOVE members who average a minimum of 10,000 steps per day.

Ms. Lau continued: “Studies from the Department of Health show that almost 2 out of 5 Hong Kong people are considered overweight or obese with unhealthy BMI scores[2]. The health and wellness of our customers is our top priority, which is why Manulife is building out a holistic health ecosystem and strengthening our health value proposition to encourage more people to lead healthier lifestyles. This not only benefits our customers and communities, but also supports our public healthcare systems.”

The ‘MOVE Health Score’ is now available on the ManulifeMOVE programme and accessible to customers in Hong Kong via the App Store or Google Play.



Manulife unveils new MOVE Health Score to help customers become healthier

The MOVE Health Score changes every day in real-time, influenced by the customers’ active steps, body profile updates, nutrition and lifestyle choices.

[1] The MOVE Health Score is not a diagnostic tool and does not substitute the diagnosis of a medical professional. It is a lifestyle product which allows users to manage their personal health and wellbeing in an easy and fun way. [2] Department of Health, Health Facts of Hong Kong (2019).

About ManulifeMOVE

ManulifeMOVE is a behaviour-linked programme that integrates activity-tracking and insurance solutions to motivate healthy habits among our customers. The flagship programme, delivered through the proprietary ManulifeMOVE app, focuses on wellness. It provides access to an ecosystem of services that support our customers to take the next step in achieving better health. Designed to reward every move, the programme helps our customers make healthier lifestyle choices in both the immediate and longer term. The benefits to our customers range from healthcare partnerships that offer useful health insights to regular challenges that incentivise health improvement through wellness, entertainment and lifestyle rewards. With a strategic vision to become the ultimate engagement tool for all, ManulifeMOVE was first released in the Hong Kong market in 2015, specifically for policyholders. The ManulifeMOVE app is now available for customers and public users to download across six markets, including Cambodia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam via App Store or Google Play.

About Manulife Hong Kong

Manulife Hong Kong, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. As a member of the Manulife group of companies, Manulife Hong Kong offers a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to individual and corporate customers in Hong Kong and Macau.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2019, we had more than 35,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 30 million customers. As of March 31, 2020, we had C$1.2 trillion (HK$6.6 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made C$30.4 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as ‘MFC’ on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under ‘945’ in Hong Kong.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200528/2815646-1-b?lang=0

Logo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200324/2759253-1LOGO?lang=0