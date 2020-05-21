Many SUCs opt to waive admission exams amid pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Because of the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, many state universities and colleges (SUCs) have opted to waive the admission tests for incoming freshman students, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said Thursday.

During the Senate Committee of the Whole hearing, CHED chairman Prospero De Vera III said that SUCs that would waive the tests, an individual’s admission would instead be based on the student’s grade and course that they were applying for.

“Mayroon ding ilang [SUCs] na merong kumbinasyon ng online test at tsaka physical test,” De Vera said.

(There are some SUCs who will have an online test and physical test.)

“Susunduin sila sa mga munisipyo, by batch, dadalhin sila sa eskwelahan para kumuha ng test. So depende ho sa conditions on the ground at tsaka availability ng [transportation]” he added.

(They will be fetched by batch per municipality and will be brought to the school to take the test. So it depends on the conditions on the ground, as well as the availability of transportation.)

Previously, the CHED chairman said that Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) who practice “flexible learning” may start the next academic year by August.

“Flexible learning,” according to De Vera, uses “digital and non-digital technology” and does not necessarily require connectivity.

Meanwhile, HEIs who use “residential learning” or face-to-face learning may start classes by September.

