“‘Marami akong na-discover sa sarili ko’: Judy Ann Santos shares how she adapted to change amid pandemic, network shutdown”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown of her home network ABS-CBN, Judy Ann Santos shared that she had to expand her horizons and learn new skills in order to earn a living.

“Sanay ako, buong buhay ko, pag-aartista ‘yung ginagawa ko. At some point, kinailangan ko i-stretch out kung ano pa ‘yung kapasidad ko, kung ano pa ang puwede ko gawin outside show business. We’re on lockdown, ABS-CBN is totally locked down,” she said in an interview on Rated K.

The actress remarked that she and her husband Ryan Agoncillo had to find ways to earn since their children depend on them.

“Sa edad kong ‘to na mayroon kaming maliliit na mga supling, we have to really find ways to earn money and help people at the same time and, of course, enjoy our time with the kids,” she said.

Juday relayed that during the quarantine, she really had to explore her untapped skills.

“Realization of so many things ‘yung nangyari. Kakalkalin mo talaga ‘yung inner talent mo. Ano pa ang meron ako? Dapat mayroon pa akong alam,” she stated.

According to the actress, she studied gardening during the quarantine and learned how to utilize technological tools such as video calling via desktop device.

“May mga bagay akong nagawa na hindi ko alam kaya ko palang gawin,” Juday stated.

She added, “Marami akong na-discover sa sarili ko. Mas na-boost pa ‘yung self-esteem ko, kasi now I know mabubuhay ako, kasi kaya ko pala mag-adapt to change.”

Apart from being an actress, Juday has her own YouTube channel called Judy Ann’s Kitchen which she launched in October 2017.

She also has a restaurant called Angrydobo. The restaurant was opened in May last year.

The actress is also currently hosting the documentary-drama Paano Kita Mapapasalamatan on Kapamilya Channel.