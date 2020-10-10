Marawi LGU extends food, financial support to pedicab drivers affected by MECQ

ILIGAN CITY—The local government of Marawi City is extending food and financial assistance to drivers of some 2,900 registered pedicab or tricycles who are expected to be displaced as stricter quarantine measures continue until the end of the month.

President Rodrigo Duterte has sustained the imposition of the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) for Lanao del Sur to further stem the surge of COVID-19 cases.

According to Marawi Mayor Majul Gandamra, the local government prioritized the drivers because they are the most affected by the pandemic.

Under such quarantine classification, a limited number of public transportation is allowed on the road.

During the one-month MECQ, the city government is also implementing a 10-hour curfew starting at 6 p.m., further limiting the opportunity to ferry passengers.

Sunday was also declared as ‘no movement day’ except for medical frontliners.

Each driver will receive 25 kilos of rice and P500 financial support.

The aid distribution started on Monday, October 5, to the first 500 drivers and will continue until all of them have been given.

Gandamra said the budget for the assistance comes from the city’s 2020 annual budget as they have already exhausted the Bayanihan grant funds from the national government.

