Marawi siege tipsters collect P15.4-M reward money

Four informants who provided authorities several leads that resulted in either the killing or capture of Islamic State emir for Southeast Asia Isnilon Hapilon and Omarkhayam Maute, said to be the brains behind the Marawi City siege in 2017, and other terrorists, were finally paid a total of P15.4 million in reward money.

Philippine National Police chief Archie Gamboa said the government was “in effect, simply buying information, but not offering a prize for the head of these wanted terrorists.”

Gamboa said. Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Lt. Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. expressed the AFP’s and the PNP’s gratitude “to all who came forward notwithstanding the personal risks (to) provide timely and critical information vital in the neutralization of several high-valued personalities.” —JEANNETTE I. ANDRADE

