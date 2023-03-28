MARBLEX NFT STAKING SERVICE AVAILABLE NOW

NFT Staking service will allow users to be rewarded based on staking period

4,200 ‘Marblership’ membership NFTs sold out during four Marblership INO events

New Metaverse Board Game, Meta World : My City, will be unveiled within first half of 2023

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MARBLEX, a blockchain subsidiary of leading mobile game developer and publisher Netmarble, has announced its NFT staking service is now open.

The NFT staking service lets users earn rewards by utilizing the NFTs they hold in their wallets through two formats, either mining or seasonal staking. In case of Marblership, any Marblership NFT holders can enjoy the service in mining format. The rewards are determined based on the staking period and annual percentage rate (APR) options.

Marblership NFTs are membership NFTs provided by MARBLEX that offer MBX token mining as well as various game coupons, as well as benefits such as exclusive Discord channel access. The Marblership INO (Initial NFT Offering) was held four times between February and March, driving interest from users, with all 4,200 available NFTs selling out. It has currently the highest trading volume for the last 30 days among the Klaytn NFT projects, and the users can trade the Marblership NFTs via the MBX marketplace.

MARBLEX is planning to deliver MBX 3.0 Universe’s first project – Meta World: My City – in the first half of this year. The title features board games and the ability to purchase virtual property based on real world locations recreated in the metaverse.

Fans worldwide can enjoy the MBX ecosystem as part of Netmarble’s A3: Still Alive, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and The King of Fighters: ARENA. The company will add the proprietary blockchain ecosystem progressively to upcoming titles through ongoing updates.

Meanwhile, a ByVotes event for MBX will be conducted on the upcoming 30th via Bybit for additional cryptoexchange listings.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX is a blockchain subsidiary of Netmarble Corp., powered by game-based blockchain service. MARBLEX aims to bring the highest quality blockchain games to market with AAA titles. A well-established company with over 6,000 collaborative employees, including game industry veterans and blockchain technology experts from across the globe. By providing services such as a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralized exchange, token staking, and NFT Marketplace, MARBLEX allows users to experience an optimal blockchain-based game ecosystem.

