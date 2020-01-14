“Marcelito Pomoy advances to semi-finals round of America’s Got Talent”

Marcelito Pomoy advanced to the semi-final rounds of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” after earning the most number of votes from “superfans” or fans of the show from each of the 50 states of the United States.

The Filipino singer drew a standing ovation from the judges and audience of the show as he performed the duet song “The Prayer,” singing both the male and the female parts.

Judge Simon Cowell gave Marcelito a perfect score of 10.

“That was what I call a 10, a simple as that. I have a feeling that the super fans will put you through to the next round,” Cowell said.

“That was so unique, you are a beautiful, wonderful singer with a young woman trap inside of you,” added judge Howie Mandel.

Judges Alesha Dixon and Heidi Klum also praised Pomoy’s hair-raising performance.

“I want to see something different, something unique and Marcelito you just gave that to us. It was absolutely brilliant,” Dixon said.

“Honestly, this is one of the craziest things I ever heard in my entire life. Your voice, your range, your sound is just so out of this world,” Klum added.

In a statement on Facebook, Marcelito said that he didn’t expect to get into the semi-finals round.

“Ngiting tagumpay. Sa totoo lang po hindi ko inakalang makakapasok pa ako sa semi-finals. Lumipad kami papuntang US na ang dala ay pang limang araw na damit lang. Maraming salamat sa AGT Wardrobe na nagprovide ng outfit ko. May plane ticket na din kami pauwi kinabukasan ng audition kaya sa isip ko siguro sign yon na hanggang audition lang ako,” he said.

Marcelito went on: “Maraming salamat sa aking may bahay na nagpalakas ng loob ko. Siya ang nagpilit sakin na lumaban dahil natatakot po talaga ako kasi nga hindi ko kayang mag-English at hindi ko alam kung magugustuhan nila ang talento ko. Ang sabi ng asawa ko wag lang daw akong magkamali at kumanta lang ako ng maayos dahil ang nakakatakot daw ay makatanggap ako ng X. Isa pa po nicut nila ung kanta into 2 minutes kaya medyo nahirapan akong mag adjust at nasanay akong kantahin ng buo ung The Prayer. Pagkatapos daw ay uuwi na kami.. Mahalaga daw ay nakatuntong ako sa stage ng AGT at sa hindi pangkaraniwang laban lang bagkus sa napakabigat na laban dahil Champions Edition eto. Masaya na daw siyang makitang natupad ko ang pangarap ko na makapagperform sa international stage (credit sa asawa kong napakaganda at ang nilabanan ang takot sa stage para lang suportahan ako haha) pero talaga ngang napakabuti ng Panginoon na hindi lang ako binigyan ng pagkakataon makapagperform sa international stage ng isang beses kundi may pangalawang beses pa. Ipagdasal po nating lahat na makayanan ko pa ang sunod na laban ang semi-finals. Maraming maraming salamat po.”

Marcelito rose to fame after winning the second season of “Pilipinas Got Talent” in 2011.