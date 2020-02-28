“Marcelito Pomoy gets warm welcome in Quezon”

A huge crowd welcomed Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy during his homecoming celebration in Calauag town in Quezon province on Monday.

“Like a returning hero” was how Calauag police chief Jaytee Tiangco described the power belter during his grand homecoming, where he was feted a warm welcome by the residents and local government officials of the coastal town, including the Calauag Mayor herself, Rosalina Vizorde.

“Everybody was excited. He was mobbed,” Maj. Tiangco was quoted as saying during a phone interview with Inquirer.net .

Marcelito, 35, has been a resident of Calauag since marrying his wife, Joan Paraiso, who is a local there.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Marcelito said: “Kahit hindi ako taga-rito, ‘yung pagtanggap nila sa akin, parang dito ako pinanganak.”

After finishing as third runner-up in the recently concluded “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” Marcelito is now looking forward to kicking off her nine-state US tour, which will begin in Tampa, Florida and will end in Washington, D.C.

Of the concert tour, Marcelito said: “Sobrang nakaka-proud sa sarili kasi hindi lang naman mga Pilipino ‘yung manonood sa akin, kung hindi mga foreigner din.”

Marcelito rose to fame after winning the second season of “Pilipinas Got Talent” in 2011. He was first recognized abroad for his “golden female voice” when he appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”