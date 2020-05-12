“Marcelito Pomoy gifts old lady with no family a new house”

Marcelito Pomoy continues to share his blessings by gifting an old lady a new house amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marcelito Pomoy, who came from a broken family, admitted that he grew up alone. Knowing how it feels like to have no one to turn to, he decided to share his blessings to those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And one of them is an old lady with no family as the recipient of a fully-furnished house from him.

According to Marcelito, he reached out to Nanay Aurora after he saw the post of a netizen named Aiza Hernandez showing the house of the old lady, which he described as space that looked more like a bathroom rather than an actual house.

“Last time, we saw a Facebook post asking help for an old lady. She got no family with her and all she has is a small house. I can’t even call it a house. So what we did will surely melt her heart,” he wrote.

In a YouTube vlog, the America’s Got Talent third-runner up documented the construction progress all the way to the turnover of the house.

“Hi, guys! We’re here demolishing Nanay Aurora’s old house. Look how ruined her house is. And now we’re starting to rebuild it.”

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Thanking Marcelito for his efforts, Nanay Aurora, as translated by the Kapamilya singer, said: “I’m so grateful for you kindness. I’m glad you rebuilt my house. I am so thankful that someone helped me.”

Marcelito Pomoy, who rose to fame after winning Pilipinas Got Talent, achieved global fame after snagging a spot in the Grand Finals of America’s Got Talent.