“Marcelito Pomoy is 3rd runner-up in ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’”

Marcelito Pomoy was hailed as the 3rd runner-up of America’s Got Talent: The Champions. The result was announced on Tuesday, January 18 (PH time).

“He just wanted to say thank you so much for everybody. this is a big opportunity for him,” his wife Joan told the judges and the fans of the show during the finals.

Meanwhile, judge Heidi Klum was all praises for Marcelito’s talent.

“Marcelito I love you so much. You have the most beautiful voices inside of you. You are a champion and thank you for sharing your talent to all of us,” Heidi said.

The Pinoy singer first stepped on the AGT stage in January and received a standing ovation after singing “The Prayer.”