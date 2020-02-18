“Marcelito Pomoy is 3rd runner-up in ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’”

Marcelito Pomoy was hailed as the 3rd runner-up of America’s Got Talent: The Champions. The result was announced on Tuesday, January 18 (PH time).
“He just wanted to say thank you so much for everybody. this is a big opportunity for him,” his wife Joan told the judges and the fans of the show during the finals.
The 3rd runner up of #AGTChampions is… pic.twitter.com/v7ZHQIy4rO
Meanwhile, judge Heidi Klum was all praises for Marcelito’s talent.
“Marcelito I love you so much. You have the most beautiful voices inside of you. You are a champion and thank you for sharing your talent to all of us,” Heidi said.
The Pinoy singer first stepped on the AGT stage in January and received a standing ovation after singing “The Prayer.”