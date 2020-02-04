Trending Now

Marcelito Pomoy makes it to the grand finals of America's Got Talent

One of the “America’s Got Talent” judges said that Marcelito Pomoy has a big chance to win the competition.

Marcelito Pomoy once again impressed the judges with his dual voices at the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

The Filipino singer performed “Con Te Partirò” by Andrea Bocelli. Marcelito once again received a standing ovation from the judges.

“I believe that you have the best shot of winning this whole thing,” Howie Mandel said.

“Absolutely brilliant song choice. It enabled you to shine,” Alesha Dixon added.

“For me you are my favorite. It just blows my mind,” Heidi Klum remarked. 

WATCH: Marcelito Pomoy receives standing ovation on ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’

Meanwhile, Simon Cowell advised Marcelito to take a bigger risk if he gets to the finals.

“There is no denying that you have a very unique, incredible and special talent. If you make it to the finals I think you get to take a bigger risk. But I do believe that with the gift that you have, you have a massive career in front of you, I really, really do,” Simon stated. 

