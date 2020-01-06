“Marcelito Pomoy thrilled at upcoming appearance on ‘America’s Got Talent’”

Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy could not hide his excitement over his upcoming appearance on hit reality competition “America’s Got Talent”.

On Facebook, the 35-year-old native of Surigao del Sur posted a snapshot of his official pass and invited his fans to watch his performance, which will air exactly next week, January 13.

“Tonight is the night guys. Etong eto na po.. ang pangarap na noon ay nasa isip at puso ko lang.. ngayon ay magkakatotoo na.. Pakakaabangan nyo po.. wala pa po ako sa unang airing.. ang labas ko po ay next week january 13… pero mapapanuod nyo na po mamayang gabi ang America’s Got Talent The CHAMPIONS edition… Kaya subaybayan nyo po para makita nyo din kung gaano kagagaling ang aking mga nakalaban sa contest na to.. God bless everyone,” he wrote.

It was in November when Marcelito, who rose to fame after winning “Pilipinas Got Talent” Season 2 in 2011, announced that he will join the Champions Edition of “America’s Got Talent”.

This is not the first time Marcelito got international recognition for his special talent, having appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018.