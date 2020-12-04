“Marcelito Pomoy tops list of YouTube’s 10 trending videos in PH in 2020”

Marcelito Pomoy’s ‘The Prayer’ performance is the number 1 video in the Philippines on YouTube’s top 10 trending list.

YouTube released its list of the top 10 trending videos in the Philippines for 2020. Marcelito Pomoy’s performance of “The Prayer” on America’s Got Talent landed the number one spot. The said video has over 45M views.

It can be recalled that Marcelito joined the America’s Got Talent: The Champions edition, which aired in January, and performed the song with male and female vocal ranges.

He was massively praised for his performance and received a standing ovation from judges Howie Mandel, Alesha Dixon, and Heidi Klum. Judge Simon Cowell also praised his performance. The video of his performance became a viral hit online.

Landing the second spot on YouTube’s trending video list is Raffy Tulfo’s collaboration with Ivana Alawi. Meanwhile, Alex Gonzaga’s collaboration with Ivana Alawi made it to the top 3.

See the full list below:

1. Video: WOW! Marcelito Pomoy Sings “The Prayer” With DUAL VOICES! – America’s Got Talent: The Champions

YouTube Channel: America’s Got Talent

[embedded content]

2. Video: IVANA ALAWI, NAPAIYAK NI IDOL RAFFY. ITO ANG PRANK NA PARANG TOTOO!

YouTube Channel: Raffy Tulfo in Action

[embedded content]

3. Iguana meets Ivana by Alex Gonzaga

YouTube Channel: Alex Gonzaga

[embedded content]

4. Video: BOYFRIEND PRANK! | IVANA ALAWI

YouTube Channel: Ivana Alawi

[embedded content]

5. Video: ASK MOTHER KWEEN (ANONG MANGYAYARE SA YOUTUBE NI LLOYD?)

YouTube Channel: Mother Kween Vlogs

[embedded content]

6. KAILANGAN NIYO NA RIN MALAMAN

YouTube Channel: EmmanNimedezTV

[embedded content]

7. Video: “NIANA PRANK” KAY CHOLO (KINILIG SIYA IH HAHA)

YouTube Channel: Ja Mill

[embedded content]

8. Video: THE JUNNIEBOY PROPOSAL

YouTube Channel: Junnie Boy

[embedded content]

9. Video: IGNORING SANYA PRANK | GOLD PLAY BUTTON UNBOXING

YouTube Channel: Jak Roberto

[embedded content]

10. Video: LAST TO LEAVE THE POOL WINS $10,000 (500,000PHP) w/ DOLAINAB | ZEINAB HARAKE

YouTube Channel: Zeinab Harake

[embedded content]

YouTube also released its top creators list in the Philippines:

1. Ivana Alawi

2. Zeinab Harake

3. Cong TV

4. Ja Mill

5. Alex Gonzaga Official

6. ChoOx TV

7. Jelai Andres

8. Viy Cortez

9. Donnalyn Bartolome

10. Jomar Lovena

The video sharing platform also revealed its list of breakout creators in the country this year:

1. Cong TV

2. Viy Cortez

3. Jomar Lovena

4. Junnie Boy

5. Kathryn Bernardo

6. Boss Keng

7. Vien

8. Leti Sha

9. EmmanNimedezTV

10. Donekla in Tandem

READ: Marcelito Pomoy is 3rd runner-up in ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’

Meanwhile, here’s the list of the most popular music videos in the Philippines this year:

1. Araw-araw Love – Flow G

2. BLACKPINK – ‘How You Like That’ M/V

3. BLACKPINK – ‘Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)’ M/V

4. BTS (방탄소년단) ‘Dynamite’ Official MV

5. SULYAP – Jr.Crown, Thome & Chris Line (Official Lyric Video) [Prod.By J-Lhutz]

6. Miloves (OTW SAYO) – King Badger

7. BLACKPINK – ‘How You Like That’ DANCE PERFORMANCE VIDEO

8. TINOTOYO – Jr.Crown & Thome ft. Bomb D (Official Audio)

9. EMMAN – Teka Lang (Official Lyric Video)

10. Ex Battalion – Bounty (Makukuha rin kita)