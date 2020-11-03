“Marcelito Pomoy worried about family in Quezon following typhoon: ‘Sobrang takot ko kasi wala ako roon’”

Marcelito Pomoy’s family is currently in Calaug, Quezon which was hit by typhoon Rolly.

Marcelito Pomoy admitted that he has been distressed following the onslaught of typhoon Rolly in Calauag, Quezon where his family is residing. The singer is currently in Metro Manila while his family is currently in the province.

“Sobrang takot ko kasi wala ako roon. Gusto ko makasama ang asawa ko. Gusto ko anuman ang mangyari nandiyan ako sa tabi nila, ‘yung tipong ganun. ‘Yung mahahawakan ko sila. Kung kailangang i-save bilang magulang, bilang tatay,” he said in an interview in Magandang Buhay .

Marcelito shared that his family is not with him in Metro Manila because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Siyempre hindi mawawala sa akin [ang pangamba] kasi hindi ko sila kasama. Ang hirap kasi sa sitwasyon ngayon na may COVID pa, ‘yun ang problema roon.”

On what he realized from the current circumstances that the world is facing, Marcelito shared, “Ang na-realize ko kailangang mag-ingat. Ito ang panahon na kailangan nating magdasal. ‘Yung tipong maging safe tayong lahat, hindi lang dito sa Pilipinas kung hindi sa buong mundo.”

Typhoon Rolly made its first landfall in the Philippines as a super typhoon in Bato, Catanduanes on Sunday, November 1 at 4:50 AM.

It made its second landfall in Tiwi Albay at 7:20 AM.

Rolly weakened after it made two landfalls in the Bicol region.

The typhoon made its third landfall in San Narciso, Quezon, on Sunday, November 1 at 12 PM.