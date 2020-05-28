March 21 as National COVID-19 Health Frontliners’ Day pushed

MANILA, Philippines — In a move “to recognize the heroism of our frontline medical workers”, a lawmaker is urging Congress to declare March 21 of every year as National COVID-19 Health Frontliners’ Day.

“They are the ones who face this virus head on risking their own personal safety,” said Cagayan de Oro City 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez in the explanatory note of House Bill No. 6774

The lawmaker noted the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases and deaths among health workers as the country continues to grapple with the pandemic.

“Despite this, our health frontliners are not wavering and they still continue to help patients in different hospitals. Some doctors even went back to work after recovering from the virus,” Rodriguez said.

“We should not forget he sacrifices of our health frontliners, our modern day heroes,” the lawmaker added.

Thus, under Rodriguez’ proposed bill, an annual program of activities in line with the National COVID-19 Health Frontliners’ Day shall be prepared and implemented, with the Department of Health (DOH) as the lead agency.

“All heads of national government departments and agencies, and local government units shall support the DOH in all efforts to facilitate and promote related activities, and encourage and afford sufficient time and opportunities for their employees to engage and participate in any activity conducted in observance of the National COVID-19 Health Frontliners Day,” Rodriguez said.

As of May 27, 2020, there are 2,437 healthcare workers in the Philippines who have contracted COVID-19. One thousand one hundred ninety three have recovered while 31 others have died.

Among the top five medical professions with COVID-19 are nurses (884), doctors (688), nursing assistants (151), medical technologists (89), and radiologic technologists (46).

