MARCH 31: PH cities, provinces with confirmed COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — The coronavirus cases in the Philippines have climbed to 2,084, with 538 new cases recorded, the biggest single-day increase reported in the country so far.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 10 more fatalities brought the death toll to 88, while those who recovered totaled 49.

INQUIRER.net has identified the cities and provinces in the Philippines that have confirmed cases of COVID-19 based on the patient’s home address as shown by the case tracker of the Department of Health (DOH) on its website.

Metro Manila:

Quezon City – 331

Manila, NCR – 146

City of Makati – 112

City of San Juan – 104

City of Pasig – 89

City of Parañaque – 76

City of Mandaluyong – 61

Taguig City – 50

City of Muntinlupa – 33

City of Marikina – 32

City of Las Piñas – 32

Caloocan City – 30

Pasay City – 29

City of Valenzuela – 12

City of Malabon – 7

Pateros – 6

Ilocos Region:

Caba, La Union – 2

Bayambang, Pangasinan – 1

Urbiztondo, Pangasinan – 1

Cagayan Valley:

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan – 6

Alicia, Isabela – 3

Gattaran, Cagayan – 1

Tuao, Cagayan – 1

Echague, Isabela – 1

Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya – 1

Solano, Nueva Vizcaya – 1

Alfonso Castaneda, Nueva Vizcaya – 1

Central Luzon:

Bulacan, Bulacan – 3

City of Malolos, Bulacan – 3

City of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan – 3

Baliuag, Bulacan – 2

San Ildefonso, Bulacan – 2

City of Gapan, Nueva Ecija – 2

Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija – 2

Limay, Bataan – 1

Orani, Bataan – 1

Bocaue, Bulacan – 1

Guiguinto, Bulacan – 1

City of Meycauayan, Bulacan – 1

Pulilan, Bulacan – 1

San Miguel, Bulacan – 1

Santa Maria, Bulacan – 1

Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija – 1

San Isidro, Nueva Ecija – 1

Floridablanca, Pampanga – 1

Porac, Pampanga – 1

City of San Fernando, Pampanga – 1

City of Tarlac, Tarlac – 1

Olongapo City, Zambales – 1

Calabarzon:

Cainta, Rizal – 26

City of Antipolo, Rizal – 21

Bacoor City, Cavite – 10

Taytay, Rizal – 9

Batangas City, Batangas – 7

City of Dasmariñas, Cavite – 6

City of Santa Rosa, Laguna – 5

San Mateo, Rizal – 5

City of General Trias, Cavite – 4

City of Bi?an, Laguna – 4

City of San Pedro, Laguna – 4

Rodriguez, Rizal – 3

City of Tanauan, Batangas – 2

Imus City, Cavite – 2

Naic, Cavite – 2

Cabuyao City, Laguna – 2

Lucena City, Quezon – 2

Binangonan, Rizal – 2

Lemery, Batangas – 1

Lipa City, Batangas – 1

Nasugbu, Batangas – 1

Carmona, Cavite – 1

Rosario, Cavite – 1

Silang, Cavite – 1

Tanza, Cavite – 1

City of Calamba, Laguna – 1

Lumban, Laguna – 1

Sariaya, Quezon – 1

Jala-Jala, Rizal – 1

Mimaropa:

Torrijos, Marinduque – 1

City of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro – 1

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan – 1

Bicol Region:

Libmanan, Camarines Sur – 1

Western Visayas:

Bacolod City, Negros Occidental – 5

Iloilo City, Iloilo – 2

Cauayan, Negros Occidental – 1

Enrique B. Magalona, Negros Occidental – 1

Kalibo, Aklan – 1

Malay, Aklan – 1

Jamindan, Capiz – 1

Roxas City, Capiz – 1

Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo – 1

Guimbal, Iloilo – 1

Lambunao, Iloilo – 1

Miagao, Iloilo – 1

Central Visayas:

Cebu City, Cebu – 20

Jimalalud, Negros Oriental – 2

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu – 2

Bais City, Negros Oriental – 1

Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental – 1

Tayasan, Negros Oriental – 1

Cordova, Cebu – 1

Mandaue City, Cebu – 1

City of Talisay, Cebu – 1

Eastern Visayas:

Catarman, Northern Samar – 1

Zamboanga Peninsula:

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur – 2

Northern Mindanao:

Iligan City, Lanao del Norte – 2

Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental – 1

Davao Region:

Davao City, Davao del Sur – 40

City of Tagum, Davao del Norte – 3

City of Mati, Davao Oriental – 2

City of Panabo, Davao del Norte – 1

City of Digos, Davao del Sur – 1

Pantukan, Davo de Oro – 1

Soccsksargen:

Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat – 1

Cordillera Administrative Region:

Baguio City, Benguet – 10

Manabo, Abra – 1

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao:

Marawi City, Lanao del Sur – 4

Marantao, Lanao del Sur – 2

Cotabato City, Cotabato City – 1

The DOH was verifying the residential address of other cases not included in this list of cities and provinces.

Three other cases are listed under China. They were the tourists tagged as the first three persons to be found COVID-19 positive in the country. The DOH labeled them as imported cases.

COVID-19, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, is caused by a coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2 that is related to a bug that causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome but is not as deadly, with only around a 3-percent mortality rate. The virus was first detected in Wuhan City in China’s Hubei province in late 2019.

WHO said 80 percent of patients experience mild illness and eventually recover from the disease, while some 14 percent experience severe illness and 5 percent were critically ill. The illness may be fatal for the elderly, the immunocompromised, and those with underlying medical conditions.

Among the symptoms of a COVID-19 infection are fever, tiredness, and dry cough. Some patients may also experience aches or pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea.

The virus is spread through small droplets from the nose or mouth when those infected coughs or sneezes. Health authorities urge the public to practice frequent hand washing, cover their mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and avoid close contact with those exhibiting respiratory symptoms to prevent infection.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the entire country under a state of calamity following the spike in the number of cases of the illness. The Luzon and other areas were also placed under enhanced community quarantine, restricting more than 50 million Filipinos in their homes, in a drastic move to curb the spread of the disease.

This article will be updated as the DOH releases more information about the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

