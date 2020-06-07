Marcial to huddle with players on June 23

COMMISSIONER Willie Marcial of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) announced that he will huddle with players on Tuesday, June 23 to discuss the protocols and guidelines for conditioning practices once these are allowed by the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

Marcial and the members of the PBA board of governors met at the league’s office last June 3 to draft a petition for the IATF-EID to allow league practices under strict safety protocols in line with general community quarantine guidelines.

“I will call [for] a dialogue, and we’ll reach out to the players. We will get their consensus, their opinion. And let’s see what [they have to say about] what we’re going to do,” said Marcial during the board meeting last week.

“At the same time, I will explain to them the protocols that we’re going to do once the PBA teams are allowed to practice,” added Marcial, clarifying that practices would not involve two-on-two, three-on-three or five-on-five scrimmages but would be more on conditioning.

Rain or Shine’s Gabe Norwood, for his part, expressed interest in hearing the sentiments of the league as a whole. A national player many times over, Norwood is one of the players who has been concerned about the safety of everyone amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“[I’m] just looking forward to hearing [that] the plan is moving forward [though] I haven’t really heard anything yet. But [I’m] interested to see what the plans are, and then, we come to [a] conclusion,” Norwood told The Manila Times in a phone interview.

Throughout the various community quarantine phases, Norwood has been spending quality time with his family.

“Everything is good, and [I’m] making [the] most of the time together [with my family],” said Norwood, adding that his family hasn’t been tested yet for Covid-19.

“The world is definitely not safe yet. I am [unsure]. And I haven’t been able to get tested like anyone else in my family. But we’re taking the [necessary] precautions. You can be asymptomatic; so, you never really know; so, we are taking the [proper] precautions to stay inside and be [as] healthy as possible.”

Meanwhile, Marcial hopes he can get the approval of the IATF-EID before he sits down with the PBA players.

He also said that testing will be a prerequisite for training if ever the IATF-EID does give the green light for the league’s proposed protocols and guidelines, which also state that the practice venue will undergo disinfection as per hospital sanitation standards.