“Marco Gumabao confesses he previously got attracted to Julia Barretto”

Julia Barretto had Marco Gumabao as her guest in her recent YouTube vlog.

Marco Gumabao confessed that he got attracted to Julia Barretto before.

Marco graced the recent YouTube vlog of Julia titled “#DrinkAndSpill Ep 1: Drunk Get Ready with Marco Gumabao.”

At some point in the conversation, Julia directly asked Marco, “Was there ever a time you got attracted to me?”

“Kapal ng mukha nito. Seryoso ka ba, tinatanong mo iyan?” Marco quipped upon hearing the question.

He then admitted, “Oo naman.”

[embedded content]

Marco explained, “Back story lang. Before, siyempre, lagi kaming magkakasama every week. Three times a week, magkakasama kami, minimum iyon. Siyempre mahihirapan kang hindi ma-attract sa kaibigan mo, ‘di ba?”

Despited after confessing his feelings to Julia, Marco relayed both of them remained very good friends.

“Solid talagang kaibigan si Julia. Minalas siya kasi hindi niya ako sinagot. Dumaan naman ako before sa phase na I liked Julia. Bata pa talaga kami noon, we were like what, 19 siya, 18, tapos ako mga 21 yata,” he shared.

The actress remarked that she is happy that they never became awkward after that phase.

“You know, what’s great about that event happening in our friendship? We were never awkward after that. It never really did anything bad for our friendship. In fact, I think it made it stronger. As for him, I told him at that time, I said, I respect you so much,” she stated.

The actress shared that she was just not ready that time because wasn’t ready yet to be in a relationship.

“Sinabi ko naman sa kanya na I am so proud of you and it’s so brave of you to tell me how you feel about me, and I appreciate it. At that time, I wasn’t ready yet,” Julia stated.

Julia and Marco were under the same handler when they were still managed by Star Magic.

The vlog has already amassed more than 270K views as of this writing and made it to the top 5 of the trending list of YouTube Philippines.