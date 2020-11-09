“Marco Gumabao helps sister Michele distribute relief goods in Nueva Ecija”

Kabataan Kontra Droga at Terorismo ambassador Marco Gumabao joins older sister Michele in helping Filipinos in Guimba, Nueva Ecija.

Marco Gumabao and his beauty queen sister Michele Gumabao recently visited the community of Guimba, Nueva Ecija to help distribute relief goods and school supplies. The celebrity siblings went there as ambassadors of Kabataan Kontra Droga at Terorismo (KKDAT)

On his social media accounts last November 7, Marco wrote, “Salamat sa lahat ng taga Guimba, Nueva Ecija na pumunta kanina para sa relief ops natin. Happy to be an ambassador for KKDAT

At syempre maligayang kaarawan rin kay PNP Chief Cascolan. God bless po! @ Guimba, Nueva Ecija”

Marco’s older sister Michele, who recently won as second runner-up in the Miss Universe Philippines pageant last October 25, shared on her own Instagram account just how happy she was that her siblings have been supportive and believe in her advocacy.

“Aldo and I have been working nonstop with @your200pesos Rektang Bayanihan and other organizations ever since lockdown but I’m so happy to see my siblings @gitagumabao and @gumabaomarco joining as well! This is only the beginning 🙂 Leading the fight for our youth!

#KabataanKontraDrogaAtTerorismo #KKDAT”