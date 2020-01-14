“Marco Gumabao urges followers to ‘Stop the hate! Stop cyber bullying!’”

Actor Marco Gumabao shares his close relationship with God in latest Instagram post.

Last January 13, Marco Gumabao shared a lengthy post on his Instagram account urging his 1M followers to spread love and forgiveness as well as making it a habit to read the bible. Marco also wrote that he is aware his post might draw mixed reactions but he says having a good relationship with God is one of the things he is proud of in life.

He wrote:

“With everything happening around the world right now, I just can’t help but post this… all the signs are here: War, earthquakes, national disasters, rise of the anti-Christ etc.. Whether you like it or not, whether you’re ready or not, HE IS COMING. No one knows when. Tomorrow, next week, or maybe 5 years from now, nobody knows… that’s why we all have to be ready! spread love and not hate! Forgive the people who have wronged you, even though you don’t feel like they’ve earned your forgiveness. Love your family, your friends and your enemies, just as how Jesus loved the sinners. Stop the hate! Stop cyber bullying! Stop giving in to worldly temptations! Most importantly, READ THE BIBLE! 3 chapters a day won’t hurt. It won’t even take an hour of your time. Dedicate your life to Him before it’s too late. Strengthen your relationship with Him!

“I know this post may draw good and bad reactions from people. But I just can’t help to not speak up on this. I know God put me in showbiz, not to be the most popular celebrity, but to use my platform to make Him popular. I know I’m not the holiest person alive, but I am proud to say that I have a relationship with God. And it is the BEST feeling ever. Prayers up to the people affected in the Taal eruption, Australia and South Korea fires, Iran & US conflict. God Bless everyone!