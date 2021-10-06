Marcos admits he planned to invite President Duterte to be his VP

FORMER senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said he had planned to ask President Rodrigo Duterte to be his running mate in the 2022 national elections.

But Marcos, who filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) for president on Tuesday, said that he abandoned the idea after Duterte announced his retirement from politics last Oct. 2, 2021.

In an interview with the media after the filing, Marcos admitted that he and the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) had planned to invite Duterte as his vice presidential candidate.

Marcos admitted that this was the reason why no one was with him to file his or her CoC as his running mate.

“I'd be very candid with you. The reason why [no one filed for vice president under PFP] is this – the original plan was for us to adopt PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) for our vice presidential candidate,” he said.

“Pero sa mga nangyari noong nakaraang Sabado eh nagbago lahat ng plano (But all the plans have changed after what transpired last Saturday),” Marcos said.

Meanwhile, Marcos said he will come up with the list of his senatorial slate in the next few days as he was still completing it.

'Yung sa Senado naman (With regard to the Senate [ticket], we will be providing you the list of our senatorial candidates in the very near future, within days, within days from now,” he added.

Marcos said he “cannot say for sure yet” whether he can fill up the 12 senatorial slots.

“But at the very least eh siguro we will field seven, eight, or nine candidates. Or baka mabuo pa 'yung twelve (we can complete the 12 [slots],” he added.