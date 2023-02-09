Marcos appoints Ella Lopez as full-fledged NTC commissioner

Trending Now

FILE PHOTO: President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. | PHOTO: official facebook page of President Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos has appointed National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) officer-in-charge Ella Blanca Lopez as the full-fledged commissioner of the agency.

According to the Presidential Commuications Office (PCO) on Friday, Lopez was appointed to the post on Feb. 7, 2023.

The PCO also disclosed other latest appointees of Marcos in various government agencies:

Department of Agrarian Reform
Date of Appointment: February 7, 2023

Romeo L. Reyes
Director IV

Josemari L. Hernando
Director III

Lita M. Rosales
Director III

Department of Agriculture
Date of Appointment: February 7, 2023

Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Standards

Karen Kristine A. Roscom
Director IV

Bureau of Animal Industry

Paul C. Limson
Director IV

Department of Budget and Management
Date of Appointment: February 7, 2023

Government Procurement Policy Board-Technical Support Office

Ma. Jozzenne Claire M. Beltran-Carandang
Deputy Executive Director IV

Maria Dionesia A. Rivera-Guillermo
Deputy Executive Director IV

Department of Labor and Employment
Date of Appointment: February 7, 2023

National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council

Arturo A. Baesa
Member, Representing the Labor Sector

Annie E. Geron
Member, Representing the Labor Sector

Angelita D. Señorin
Member, Representing the Labor Sector

Jesus B. Villamor
Member, Representing the Labor Sector

Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Commission

Juan Johnny R. Dela Cruz
Member, Representing the Employers Sector
Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, CAR

Alfonso T. Lao
Member, Representing the Employers Sector
Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, CAR

Romeo A. Sustiguer Jr.
Member, Representing the Employers Sector
Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, Region XIII

Department of National Defense
Date of Appointment: February 1, 2023

Armed Forces of the Philippines

Leonel M. Nicolas
Chief, Intelligence Service, PA

