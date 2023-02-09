Marcos appoints Ella Lopez as full-fledged NTC commissioner

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos has appointed National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) officer-in-charge Ella Blanca Lopez as the full-fledged commissioner of the agency.

According to the Presidential Commuications Office (PCO) on Friday, Lopez was appointed to the post on Feb. 7, 2023.

The PCO also disclosed other latest appointees of Marcos in various government agencies:

Department of Agrarian Reform

Date of Appointment: February 7, 2023

Romeo L. Reyes

Director IV

Josemari L. Hernando

Director III

Lita M. Rosales

Director III

Department of Agriculture

Date of Appointment: February 7, 2023

Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Standards

Karen Kristine A. Roscom

Director IV

Bureau of Animal Industry

Paul C. Limson

Director IV

Department of Budget and Management

Date of Appointment: February 7, 2023

Government Procurement Policy Board-Technical Support Office

Ma. Jozzenne Claire M. Beltran-Carandang

Deputy Executive Director IV

Maria Dionesia A. Rivera-Guillermo

Deputy Executive Director IV

Department of Labor and Employment

Date of Appointment: February 7, 2023

National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council

Arturo A. Baesa

Member, Representing the Labor Sector

Annie E. Geron

Member, Representing the Labor Sector

Angelita D. Señorin

Member, Representing the Labor Sector

Jesus B. Villamor

Member, Representing the Labor Sector

Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Commission

Juan Johnny R. Dela Cruz

Member, Representing the Employers Sector

Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, CAR

Alfonso T. Lao

Member, Representing the Employers Sector

Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, CAR

Romeo A. Sustiguer Jr.

Member, Representing the Employers Sector

Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, Region XIII

Department of National Defense

Date of Appointment: February 1, 2023

Armed Forces of the Philippines

Leonel M. Nicolas

Chief, Intelligence Service, PA

