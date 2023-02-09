Marcos appoints Ella Lopez as full-fledged NTC commissioner

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos has appointed National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) officer-in-charge Ella Blanca Lopez as the full-fledged commissioner of the agency.
According to the Presidential Commuications Office (PCO) on Friday, Lopez was appointed to the post on Feb. 7, 2023.
The PCO also disclosed other latest appointees of Marcos in various government agencies:
Department of Agrarian Reform
Date of Appointment: February 7, 2023
Romeo L. Reyes
Director IV
Josemari L. Hernando
Director III
Lita M. Rosales
Director III
Department of Agriculture
Date of Appointment: February 7, 2023
Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Standards
Karen Kristine A. Roscom
Director IV
Bureau of Animal Industry
Paul C. Limson
Director IV
Department of Budget and Management
Date of Appointment: February 7, 2023
Government Procurement Policy Board-Technical Support Office
Ma. Jozzenne Claire M. Beltran-Carandang
Deputy Executive Director IV
Maria Dionesia A. Rivera-Guillermo
Deputy Executive Director IV
Department of Labor and Employment
Date of Appointment: February 7, 2023
National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council
Arturo A. Baesa
Member, Representing the Labor Sector
Annie E. Geron
Member, Representing the Labor Sector
Angelita D. Señorin
Member, Representing the Labor Sector
Jesus B. Villamor
Member, Representing the Labor Sector
Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Commission
Juan Johnny R. Dela Cruz
Member, Representing the Employers Sector
Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, CAR
Alfonso T. Lao
Member, Representing the Employers Sector
Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, CAR
Romeo A. Sustiguer Jr.
Member, Representing the Employers Sector
Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, Region XIII
Department of National Defense
Date of Appointment: February 1, 2023
Armed Forces of the Philippines
Leonel M. Nicolas
Chief, Intelligence Service, PA
