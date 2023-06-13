Marcos honors Rodolfo Biazon, ‘a distinguished public servant’

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday extended his condolences to the family of former Sen. Rodolfo “Pong” Biazon, who died on Independence Day, calling him “a distinguished public servant.”

“During his many years of government service, Senator Biazon distinguished himself among his peers by his brand of leadership and statesmanship, both as a military man and as a veteran lawmaker. He was highly respected by his colleagues and by the public for being opinionated, conscientious, and virtuous as he fought for his mission and advocacies,” Marcos said in a statement.

“We mourn the loss of a distinguished public servant, a former Armed Forces chief, and legislator who dedicated his life to serving the country and the Filipino people. The thoughts and prayers of a grateful nation are with his family as we remember his remarkable service to the nation,” went on.

“On behalf of the loving Filipinos, we pay our respects, honor the memory and pray for the eternal repose of the soul of former Senator Pong Biazon.

Biazon was a prominent figure during the 1986 People Power Revolution, which saw the eventual unseating of then-President Ferdinand Marcos, the current president’s father.

Before that, as a marine in Davao City, Biazon was convinced to protect then-presidential candidate Corazon Aquino during her civil disobedience campaign.

Decades later, in 2022, Biazon would support then-Vice President Leni Robredo’s bid for the presidency, running against Marcos Jr.

Biazon, who was confined to a hospital due to pneumonia, died on Monday Independence Day.

