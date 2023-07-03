Marcos inspects new housing project in Pampanga for over 8,000 families

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday inspected a government housing project in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The Crystal Peaks Estates housing project, which sits on a 9.8 hectare land is part of the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing Project in San Fernando, Pampanga, which aims to close the country’s housing gap.

“Dito po mismo sa kinatatayuan natin ay magkakaroon ng tatlumpung gusali na mayroong 8,352 na bahay. Maraming pamilyang Pilipino ang siguradong makikinabang sa mga komportable, abot-kaya, at ligtas na pabahay na ito. Mayroon ring sapat na paradahan para sa mga sasakyan na magagamit ang ating mga benepisyaryo,” said Marcos.

(Right here, where we stand will rise 30 buildings with 8,352 housing units. A lot of Filipinos will benefit from these comfortable, affordable, and safe houses. There is also enough parking spaces for the beneficiaries.)

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) said the housing project will benefit over 8,300 families of overseas Filipino workers and personnel from the local government unit, the Department of Education, the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar had previously said that the country’s housing backlog may hit 11 million units by 2028 if hampered by funding woes.

