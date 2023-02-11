Marcos’ Japan trip gets around P500 billion worth of investment pledges — DTI

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government acquired investment pledges worth $10 billion or around P550 billion during President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s visit to Japan, according to the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) tracking as of Saturday.

Marcos is in Japan to boost the Philippines’ economic and political ties with the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Marcos starts 5-day official visit to Japan

“In connection with the President’s Japan visit, the [DTI] reported it is tracking investment pledges of about $10 billion or around P500 billion to P550 billion,” said the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

FEATURED STORIES

The International Chamber of Commerce Philippines (ICCPhil) Director General Jesus Varela foresees the “diversification of Japanese business” in the country.

Varela said that Japan already has a strong presence in the Philippines in the form of official development assistance, as well as Japanese companies engaging in the fields of mining, steel, car manufacturing, information technology, infrastructure, energy, manpower, and training.

According to the ICCPhil official, participation with global economies and Marcos’ “friend to all and an enemy to none” policy have been beneficial for the Philippines.

“A sustained engagement with global economies definitely, you know, will reap the harvest for the Filipino,” Varela said.

RELATED STORIES

Marcos tells Japan: When you think of growth, think of PH

Marcos believes investment pledges from Japan will be felt in PH ‘very soon’

Mark Villar lauds Marcos’ meeting with electronics firms in Japan

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>