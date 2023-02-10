Marcos Jr. names Bienvenido Rubio as new Customs chief

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has named as the new head of the Bureau of Customs, Malacañang announced on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) made the announcement in a Facebook post.

FEATURED STORIES

Rubio will take over the agency after Yogi Filemon Ruiz, who served in a temporary capacity as officer-in-charge.

Malacañang has yet to release Rubio’s appointment papers.

Prior to his appointment as BOC chief, Rubio served as the officer-in-charge of the Assessment and Operations Coordinating Group of the bureau’s Port Operations Service.

He was also part of the Manila International Container Port-Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service.

Among the BOC’s mandates is to check borders to prevent the entry of smuggled goods, assess and collect revenue from imported goods, facilitate the movements of goods, supervise import and export of cargo in terminals.

JPV

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>