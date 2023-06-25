Marcos lauds ‘fortitude, prowess’ of Special Forces Regiment members

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Sunday recognized the dedication and public services of the Special Forces Regiment Airborne (SFRA) members of the Philippine Army, saying that they have lived up to their name as “silent professionals.”

Marcos bestowed the Gold Trailblazer award under the Army governance pathway “proficiency stage” to SFRA, established in 1962 and first spearheaded by its former captain and late President Fidel V. Ramos.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Extensively trained in unconventional warfare and equipped with various tools and capabilities, the members of the SFRA have proven themselves valuable in both wartime and peacetime operations,” Marcos said in his speech during the Army unit’s 61st founding anniversary held at Fort Magsaysay in Palayan City, Nueva Ecija.

“From combating terrorist groups in the country to supporting peacekeeping operations overseas, we have demonstrated competence and professionalism even in the most challenging times,” he added.

FEATURED STORIES

In honoring the SFRA members, Marcos noted its 4th Special Forces Battalion’s search and rescue operations that led to the rescue of 316 individuals from a burning passenger marine vessel of Aleson Shipping Lines bound for Jolo Port last March.

“You have exemplified self-sacrifice and resilience, going beyond the call of duty to safeguard communities towards the attainment of internal security and of the peace of the republic. I think it would be safe to say that you have lived up to your name as the ‘silent professionals,’” he said.

Moreover, Marcos assured SFRA of his support, adding that the national government has already adopted the Riverine Operations Equipment Project to improve and modernize its capabilities in riverine operations.

“We enjoin you to keep aiding fellow Filipinos by supporting them in times of crisis,” he said.

“Ensure their safety and well-being during operations and uphold the morale of the people that you serve. May you all continue to train and empower yourselves in maintaining your standing as experts in unconventional warfare strategies,” Marcos added.

READ: Special Forces Regiment members pay tribute to FVR

je

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>