Marcos “No” Visit for Mary Jane Veloso in Death Row in Indonesia

Marcos will Not Visit Mary Jane Veloso who is Jailed in Indonesia

MARY JANE VELOSO – President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr will allegedly not visit the Filipina who is in death row in Indonesia.

Trixie Cruz-Angeles, the press secretary, recently asserted that the problem is unavoidable during a press conference in Jakarta. She claims that the President will not pay a visit to Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino woman who is detained and waiting to die in Indonesia.

“For matters that are of this sensitive nature, the President will have to – how do you call this? We cannot say more, we cannot say more than that. We cannot even guess as to why, but because it is of such a sensitive nature, then we proceed with deliberation,” said the official.

Based on the report, in April 2010, 2.6 kilograms of heroin were discovered in Veloso’s suitcase, which led to her detention in Yogyakarta. Because her two recruiters, Maria Cristina Sergio and Julius Lacanilao, allegedly merely gave her the suitcase, Veloso argued in court that she was unrelated to the case.

But the court was unconvinced, and in 2015, she was nonetheless given the death penalty. Sergio and Lacanilao turned themselves in to the authorities prior to her scheduled execution by firing squad.

As a result, the government made the decision to ask Indonesia to delay the sentence of Veloso. Veloso’s parents visited the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to hand-deliver their letter to Marcos a few days before his departure for Indonesia.

“Mas lubos po kaming magpapasalamat kung sa lalong madaling panahon ay maiuuwi sa Pilipinas ang aming anak na si Mary Jane dahil wala po siyang kasalanan,” according to the letter.

READ ALSO: Motorcycle Ridden by Robredo Donated to ‘Museo ng Pag-asa’

What are your thoughts on this article? Just feel free to leave your reactions in the comment section.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. We aim to give the freshest and in-demand content to our visitors. Come back next time at NewsFeed for more updated news.