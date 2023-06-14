Marcos on Mayon Volcano’s unrest: National gov’t should step in before LGU funds run out

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said that the national government should also step in and provide additional funds for the evacuees in Albay before the local government runs out of money for disaster response.

During a situation briefing on the Mayon Volcano’s unrest, Albay Government Edcel Greco Lagman told Marcos that a total of P196,711,000 is needed for disaster response for 90 days, which would cover the needs of the evacuees such as water and sanitation, health services, learning spaces among others.

However, Lagman said that the province’s quick response fund dedicated for the Mayon Volcano’s unrest was only P30,000,000, as the rest needed to be reserved for typhoon season and other disasters.

“This is what we need Mr. President, for support, P166,711,000, total amount needed for support,” said Lagman in a mix of English and Filipino.

In response, Marcos said that the government should step in, but will need the help of local government units (LGU) to know which areas are critical and need to be prioritized.

“Huwag na natin ubusin yung pera ng LGU. Kung pwede na tayo pumasok, pumasok na tayo. Let’s take the load off the province and take the load off the municipalities because limited lang naman yan,” he said.

(Let’s not wait for the LGU’s money to run out. If we can [help], let’s do it. Let’s take the load off the province and off the municipalities because they are limited.)

The President however, added that the figures need to be further scrutinized and specified, so that the response is measured.

“The province is already providing all of this, the P30 million, we would have to make up the difference for the continuing, I suppose the food, the non-food items, and all the other arrangements that we are going to have to make,” said Marcos.

“Tingnan natin where that is all supposed to go,” he added.

(Let’s see where all of that is supposed to go.)

Office of Civil Defense Director Cesar Malanum Idio had told the President that the government should “prepare for a long-term response for three months or more.”

Marcos agreed, saying that the response needs to be measured in 90 days.

Earlier in the day, Marcos had also conducted an aerial inspection of the Mayon Volcano.

At present, the Volcano remains at Alert Level 3, with the possibility of explosive activities looming over the local residents.

