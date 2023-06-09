Marcos orders gov’t agencies to conserve water as El Niño looms

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered all government agencies to “strictly” enforce water conservation measures to avert a looming water crisis due to the threat of El Niño in the Philippines. Under Memorandum Circular No. 22 signed on June 7, the President directed the newly created Water Resources Management Office (WRMO), under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, to take the lead in the implementation of a nationwide water conservation program.

Mr. Marcos created the WRMO in April this year pending the passage of the Department of Water Resources, as he admitted that the Philippines was facing a water crisis.

In his latest memorandum circular, he said all national government agencies, including government-owned or -controlled corporations and state universities and colleges, should “identify and implement specific, quantifiable and attainable water conservation measures” that would result in a 10 percent water volume reduction of their respective first quarter water consumption.

Marcos also ordered the Local Water Utilities Administration, the National Water Resources Board and the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System to submit a monthly supply-demand projection, which would state if there would be a deficit in the water supply in the future.

“Government-run water service providers are hereby directed, and private water service providers are hereby encouraged to implement water conservation measures, such as but not limited to nonrevenue water management and water pressure management,” the circular said. He also urged local government units to process the requests of water service providers for waterworks “within a reasonable period of time.”

According to the President, the WRMO should identify strategies on water conservation and monitor compliance of government agencies, including providing quarterly updates to the Office of the President.

In April this year, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council formed a team to mitigate the impact of El Niño following the order of the President.

