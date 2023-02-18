Marcos: Philippines will not lose one inch of its territory

MANILA, Philippines — No Philippine territory will be lost following “geopolitical tensions,” said President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Saturday during the homecoming of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) in Baguio City.

While Marcos did not mention a specific incident, this comment follows Chinese coast guards flashing a military grade laser at the Philippine Coast Guard patrolling the Ayungin Shoal, West Philippine Sea.

“The country has seen heightened geopolitical tensions that do not conform to our ideals of peace, and threaten the security and stability of the country, of the region, and of the world. This country will not lose one inch of its territory,” said Marcos.

Marcos said that the Philippines will uphold sovereignty according to national and international law, adding that the country will work with neighboring states to secure safety.

During his speech, the president also brought up that while the country works on bilateral relationships, graduates of PMA are integral in ensuring the country’s safety.

The president on Tuesday met with Chinese envoy to the Philippines Huang Xilian to express his concern over the laser incident, which China had previously downplayed.

The laser however, reportedly left Filipino coast guards temporarily blinded.

