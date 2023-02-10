Marcos renames Presidential Complaint Center

President Marcos has issued Executive Order (EO) No. 15, renaming the Presidential Complaint Center (PCC) as the Presidential Action Center (PACe). “There is a need to rename the PCC to ensure that its name is consistent with the nature and scope of its work,” the EO said. In 1991, the Presidential Complaints and Action Office (PCAO), through EO 442, was created to serve as the command center and liaison unit of the Office of the President with various agencies on all requests for assistance and complaints from the public. The PCAO, however, was later renamed PACe under EO 447. In 2016, then President Rodrigo Duterte issued EO 9, renaming PACe as PCC to receive requests, complaints and grievances from the public, and refer them to appropriate government agencies. —Nestor Corrales

g/

ADVERTISEMENT

FEATURED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>