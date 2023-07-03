Marcos says PH Air Force must be resilient amid ‘geopolitical challenges’

PAMPANGA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday urged the Philippine Air Force (PAF) to become “resilient” in view of what he called “geopolitical challenges around our region.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, the days ahead will not be easy and will demand every ounce of our strength and our resilience; the winds of change signal geopolitical challenges around our region and other parts of the world that as yet affect us,” Marcos said in his speech during the PAF anniversary event in Clark Air Base in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

ADVERTISEMENT

In light of this, the Commander-in-Chief reiterated his commitment to strengthening PAF through the acquisitions under the modernization program of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

FEATURED STORIES

Marcos then emphasized the importance of the PAF in protecting the country’s territory.

“You also remain united in purpose, indomitable in spirit, and unwavering in your dedication to protect our beloved Republic,” the commander-in-chief said.

“The Philippine Air Force maritime air patrol missions are thus essential in upholding our territorial integrity and safeguarding Philippine maritime zones,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Bongbong Marcos witnesses PAF precision, tactics at 76th anniversary in Tarlac

PAF: Revival of PH-US air force drills not directed at any country

je

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>