Marcos to Army special forces: Support Filipinos during crisis

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday called on the Special Forces Regiment Airborne (SFRA) of the Philippine Army to continue supporting the Filipino people in times of crisis as he assured them of his commitment to strengthen its capabilities and ensure their welfare and their families.

“We enjoin you to keep aiding fellow Filipinos by supporting them in times of crisis. Ensure their safety and well-being during operations and uphold the morale of the people that you serve,” the president said in his speech during the 61st anniversary of the SFRA at Fort Magsaysay in Palayan City, Nueva Ecija.

“May you all continue to train and empower yourselves in maintaining your standing as experts of unconventional warfare strategies,” he added.

Marcos recognized “the fortitude and prowess of the men and women in the special forces who dedicated their lives to public service” as he recalled the origins of the SFRA, which was established in 1962 by then Army Captain and future President Fidel V. Ramos.

“Extensively trained in unconventional warfare [and] equipped with various tools and capabilities, the members of the SFRA have proven themselves valuable in both wartime and peacetime operations,” he said.

“From combating terrorist groups in the country to supporting peacekeeping operations overseas, we have demonstrated competence and professionalism even in the most challenging times,” Marcos added.

The President recalled the March 2023 incident where the SFRA’s fourth Special Forces Battalion in Isabela City, Basilan, rescued 316 individuals from a burning passenger marine vessel of Aleson Shipping Lines bound for Jolo port in Sulu.

Marcos had a brief stint in the Philippine Army when he was young. Among the training programs he undertook was the special forces operations course with the SFRA in Fort Magsaysay. Present at Sunday’s anniversary ceremony were several now-retired personnel whom he had trained with.

In his speech, Marcos said the government, through the Armed Forces of the Philippines, has adopted the Riverine Operations Equipment Project (ROEP) to further improve the capabilities of the SFRA in riverine operations, referring to the insertion and extraction of special forces troops for rescue and other special military operations.

The P3.7-billion ROEP is part of the Revised AFP Modernization Program’s Horizon Phase 2. It involves the acquisition of light scout boats, assault boats, and support boats to upgrade military capabilities for operations in inland waters.

The president also congratulated the awardees of the SFRA’s 61st anniversary for their exemplary performance and contributions to the regiment.

“Truly, you have not only played pivotal roles in times of battles but have also become dependable sentinels for the Filipino people. Through the responses for humanitarian assistance, you have created a ripple of hope in our communities [and] increased our people’s trust in the military and in the government,” he added.

