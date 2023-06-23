Marcos to DPWH: Embrace inclusive and accessible design for PWDs, elderly

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Friday urged the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to include vulnerable sectors like persons with disabilities and pregnant women in their infrastructure designs.

During the 125th Milestone Anniversary of the DPWH, Marcos delivered the keynote address, where he encouraged going beyond physical infrastructure.

“Embrace the concept of inclusive and accessible design. Acknowledge the needs of all individuals, including people with disabilities, pregnant women, the elderly, the very young,” Marcos told the DPWH in his speech.

The President also encouraged the agency to fulfill its role in implementing the administration’s eight-point economic agenda.

“It continues to be my hope that everyone in the Department of Public Works will remain steadfast in its mandate as well as stay committed to fulfilling this administration’s eight-point Socioeconomic Agenda, by committing to construct and finish critical infrastructure projects on time, on schedule, and under budget,” Marcos said.

The President vowed the government’s support for the DPWH’s efforts to ease its processes, saying that the entire government is working together to ensure more efficient processes.

“You are not alone in this, the entire government is there working with you to bring the synergies that we can bring together, to make the government more efficient, to make the bureaucracy more modern, more aware of all the new technologies and techniques that are available to us that we can use to our benefit,” said Marcos.

