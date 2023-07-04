Marcos to NBI, DOJ: Go after smugglers of onion, other agri products

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate the smuggling of onion and other agricultural products.

This comes, following the findings of the House of Representatives’ committee on agriculture and food about the existence of an onion cartel.

Marikina second district representative Stella Quimbo relayed the outcome of the panel’s hearings to the Chief Executive.

The findings were transmitted to the Palace through a memorandum.

“I have just given instructions to the DOJ and the NBI to initiate an investigation into the hoarding, smuggling (and) price fixing of agricultural commodities,” the Chief Executive announced in a statement.

“And this is stemming from the hearing that we’ve conducted in the House, specifically by Congresswoman Stella Quimbo and the findings that they came up with,” he added.

Quimbo had said the cartel has been allegedly operating through the Philippine VIEVA Group of Companies Incorporated (PVGCI).

This company also reportedly engages in farming, importation, local trading, warehousing, and logistics.

The President believes there is sufficient grounds for an investigation.

He said the operation of the cartel constitutes to economic sabotage.

“That is why we are going to be very, very strict about finding these people and making sure that they are brought to justice,” he promised.

Marcos had previously attributed the sky-high prices of agricultural products. such as onions, to smuggling.

The President serves as the Agriculture secretary.

