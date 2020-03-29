Marcos urges agencies to speed up prototype PPE approval

SEN. Maria Josefa Imelda “Imee” Marcos has urged the Department of Health (DoH) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to speed up the approval of a personal protective equipment (PPE) prototype submitted by the garment exports industry.

The senator made the appeal on Sunday amid the shortage of PPEs for doctors, nurses, and other frontliners fighting the spread of the coronavirus diseases 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Marcos said the garment industry’s 300,000 workers “are ready to augment the country’s short supply of PPEs amid a global shortage in medical equipment.”

“The Filipino ability to adapt and survive amid adversity, colloquially known as ‘diskarte’ (strategy) is solving the lack of personal protective equipment for medical frontliners fighting to stop the spread of Covid-19,” Marcos said.

She said that the PPE prototype’s approval “will mean continued employment for garment workers in Taytay, Rizal and give hope to more sewers in Cavite and other garment-producing communities in the country.”

“Diskarteng Pinoy ang pag-asa natin para makaahon at malampasan ang krisis dulot ng Covid-19 (The Filipino strategy is our hope to rise above and overcome this crisis brought about by Covid-19),” Marcos said.

She added, “Walang mangyayari sa atin kung lagi lang tayo maghihintay ng supply o donasyon galing sa ibang bansa (Nothing will happen to us if we will rely always to supplies or donations from other countries).”

Marcos, chairman of the Senate Committee on Economic Affairs, also said that the government can ensure a more reliable supply of food and other basic goods if it does not burden suppliers with documentary requirements and instead allow “substantial compliance.”

She said red tape must be loosened up to expedite the delivery of food and medicines. She said rice, vegetables, and poultry products coming from Ilocos Norte must be brought immediately to Metro Manila.

Marcos recently filed Senate Bill (SB) 1414 which aims to allot P750 billion to fund industries badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO