Marcos vows to announce Edca sites soon

TOKYO, Japan — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will hold a command conference on returning to Manila to pinpoint the location of the four additional sites under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (Edca) sites with the United States.

“You know, we’re studying it. It’s nearly done. I think when I get back I will have a command conference and we will decide once and for all,” Maros said, speaking in a mix of English and Filipino, on Sunday in an interview with reporters during his flight back from Japan to the Philippines.

“And we’ll announce [it]. But I don’t think it will take too long,” he added.

Similar to the proposed Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with Japan, Marcos said that a key consideration for the placement of the Edca sites is also the maintenance of stability in the South China Sea.

Marcos was asked about the possibility that China might consider it an act of aggression if a VFA site would be placed near the area.

“I’m always thinking about that because, as I’ve been saying, we want the area to be peaceful, not chaotic, and there’s safe passage [there]. Now, if we will instigate and increase tensions, that’s what we should really avoid,” he said.

“It’s a valid concern, and it’s something that we have to pay attention to — that we do not be seen as — anything that we do will not be seen as provocative to anyone,” he added.

Last Feb. 2, the US and the Philippines agreed on four Edca sites, although the exact location was withheld for the meantime.

As of now, Zambales, Cagayan, Isabela, and Palawan have been determined as possible sites.

Observers believe the location of the initial Edca sites will be significant as Zambales and Palawan are near the West Philippine Sea and Isabela and Cagayan are near Taiwan.

Tensions have been high in recent years over the Indo-Pacific Region as China has been claiming a huge part of the West Philippine Sea and its ties with Taiwan have deteriorated.

Prior to this question, Marcos was also asked about the possibility of the Philippines signing a VFA with Japan.

He said he saw no problem with that as long as it would not disturb the peace in the region.

