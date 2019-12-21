Margot Robbie’s Reason For Never Watching Star Wars Is Wonderfully Petty
[embedded content]
Margot Robbie’s reason for never seeing the most famous film franchise in history is pretty petty — and we say that with the utmost respect. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actress discussed how her latest film, Bombshell, shares a release date with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. That’s when she confessed: “You’re gonna kill me and a lot of people out there are gonna kill me: I’ve never seen Star Wars.”
Robbie explained it just never happened for whatever reason, and she eventually found enjoyment in witnessing horrified reactions from fans. “I kind of realized it really upsets people. People get really angry that I haven’t watched any of them, and it’s really kind of funny. So, I’ve held off now,” she said. “It particularly infuriates my husband.”
She isn’t entirely ruling out Star Wars as a possibility in the future, however: “It’s kind of nice having it in my back pocket should life ever get a bit dull.” Watch her surprising revelation around 9:10 in the video above.