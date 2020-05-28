“Maria Ozawa shares how she is dealing with long distance relationship because of the pandemic”

Maria Ozawa admitted that being in a long distance relationship has been tough.

Maria Ozawa admitted that being in quarantine has been challenging for her.

The Japanese actress spent one month in quarantine in the Philippines before travelling to her home country Japan.

“Actually before the two weeks [of my quarantine] here in Japan, I had a whole month in the Philippines not being able to do anything. That was really hard. Staying home for 24 hours, I never knew it was this hard,” she said in an interview with Monster RX 93.1 on Wednesday.

To be productive while in quarantine in the Philippines, Maria relayed that she tried on different hobbies.

“I tried making monggo. It was actually good. I like sinigang, adobo. In Japan, we have a very similar dish to adobo so I try to arrange that. It was good actually. Maybe I’m good at cooking,” she stated.

She added, “I never thought I could do the sewing, or knitting but when I started making like key holders, I was like maybe this is a different part of myself that I never knew. That was kind of interesting.”

Meanwhile in Japan, Maria shared that she has been working out. She has been in constant communication with her family too.

Her boyfriend, Jose Sarasola, is currently in the Philippines. Maria said that it is the first time that she experienced being in a long distance relationship.

“It definitely made me realize that LDR (long distance relationship) couples are something else. It’s really hard. I haven’t done LDR before and I never thought I could do it because it’s too sad right. Now, we are trying to make it work. We video call every day before we sleep. We text each other where we are. Communication is always the key,” she said.

Maria is not planning to come back to the Philippines just yet because of the pandemic.