Mariah Carey Challenges You to Learn “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in Sign Language
December 24, 2019 | Celebrity | No Comments|
Mariah Carey is all about spreading Christmas cheer, and the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” American Sign Language challenge has her stamp of approval. ICYMI, her 1994 hit has made a huge comeback and recently hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time — finally!
In honor of the holiday season (and Mariah), Nyle DiMarco, a model and Deaf activist, created the challenge, encouraging people to learn the title of Mariah’s hit song in ASL. “This is amazing!!!!!” Mariah commented on Nyle’s original post, which already has more than a few festive responses. Keep scrolling to see a few of the best responses so far, and try the challenge for yourself to make Mariah proud.