Mariah Carey Launches Vocal MasterClass Series

The Elusive Chanteuse has jumped onboard the popular online series MasterClass!

It’s a unique flex for Mariah Carey, but this week she will be offering fans and aspiring vocalists the opportunity to get vocal lessons from her across a series of dedicated lessons. The sessions will be available to access for those who have membership to MasterClass from April 14.

MasterClass has properly taken off in recent years, with the likes of Tom Morello, Questlove, St. Vincent, Metallica, Alicia Keys and more each taking part in leading courses in their own specialty areas.

For an artist like Mariah Carey, whose voice is not only iconic, but a rare one in terms of its tone and range, it will be interesting to see what type of mentoring and gems of advice she’s set to give her MasterClass students.

“I’m super excited to share what I’ve been working on: my first-ever class on the voice as an instrument.” Carey shared on Instagram, the post you can check out below!

“You’re up next, and you’re going to rock this!”