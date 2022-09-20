Mariah Carey Plans To Release The Secret Alt-Rock Album She Made In The ’90s

More than 27 years after it was first recorded, Mariah Carey has said she’s planning to release the secret alt-rock album she made in the mid-’90s. Word of this album first came to light in late 2020 when Carey shared an excerpt from her then-upcoming memoir, The Meaning Of Mariah Carey.

As she explained, the record had been made during the sessions for 1995’s Daydream album, with the musical content eschewing her usual chart-topping pop in favour of the then-trendy grunge sound. “I’d bring my little alt-rock song to the band and hum a silly guitar riff,” she recalled. “It was irreverent, raw, and urgent, and the band got into it. I actually started to love some of the songs.”

Chick – ‘Malibu’

[embedded content]

Ultimately, the album was released under the name Someone’s Ugly Daughter by Chick, though close friend friend Clarissa Dane was instead enlisted to record the vocals following pressure from Carey’s record label to bury the album. Following the news of the album’s existence, Carey expressed a desire to one day release the original version if she could find the recordings.

Now, in a new interview with Rolling Stone Music Now, Carey explained to host Brian Hiatt that her “quest for that version” has reached an end, noting that “we actually have it”. During her interview, she explains that the album was her outlet, and something into which she could channel her energy after 16-hour days in the studio.

“There was a fear [of releasing it] because some of the lyrical content was not what people [were expecting],” Carey recalled. “I honestly wanted to put the record out back then […] and let them discover that it was me, but that idea was stomped and squashed.”

Referring to the album as being “like a girls’ Green Day”, Carey explained that the original version of Someone’s Ugly Daughter with her original vocals “will become something we should hear”. Additionally, she also hinted towards an additional project alongside the long-sought after album.

“I’m working on a version where there will be another artist working with me,” she added, remaining coy as to what the exact nature of this separate version would entail, or who the other artist is. “Possibly something built around the album,” she said.

Currently, Carey is in the midst of celebrating the 25th anniversary of Butterfly, so it remains unclear as to when this original version may arrive. You can hear her comments regarding the original version of Someone’s Ugly Daughter around the 55-minute mark of the latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now.

Further Reading

Mariah Carey Is Being Sued For Alleged Copyright Infringement Over ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey’s Brother To Sue For Defamation Following Memoir

Mariah Carey Recalls Ellen Pressuring Her To Reveal Pregnancy In ‘Extremely Uncomfortable’ 2008 Interview