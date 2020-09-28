Mariah Carey Reveals She Made A Secret Alt-Rock Album In The 90s

In absolutely wild news, Mariah Carey has revealed that she recorded a secret alt-rock album back in the 90s, while she was recording Daydream.

Christmas season icon, author, and alt-rock queen? Mariah Carey tweeted an excerpt from her new book The Meaning of Mariah Carey, sharing that she’d actually made the alt album for a bit of a laugh.

“Fun fact: I did an alternative album while I was making Daydream Eyes Just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days. Here’s a little of what I wrote about it in [The Meaning of Mariah Carey],” she tweeted.

With the tweet, she shares a glorious 41 seconds, a taste of an alternate reality where Carey’s a rockstar. It’s super jarring because it’s Mariah Carey but… grunge. But it’s also not bad?

“I’d bring my little alt-rock song to the band and hum a silly guitar riff,” she shared with the clip.

“They would pick it up and we would record it immediately. It was irreverent, raw, and urgent, and the band got into it. I actually started to love some of the songs.”

“I would fully commit to my character,” she continues.

“I was playing with the style of the breezy-grunge, punk-light white female singers who were popular at the time.

“You know the ones who seemed to be so carefree with their feelings and their image. They could be angry, angsty, and messy, with old shoes, wrinkled slips, and unruly eyebrows, while every move I made was so calculated and manicured.”

“I wanted to break free, let loose, and express my misery — but I also wanted to laugh. I totally looked forward to doing my alter-ego band sessions after Daydream each night.”

ANYWAY, Junkee did some digging and found that Chick, Carey’s alter-ego, had released the one album called Someone’s Ugly Daughter.

They found us some tracks ‘Malibu’ and ‘Demented’, which you can catch below.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]