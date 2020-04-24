“Marian Rivera auctions off dresses for charity on April 24”

Celebrity mom Marian Rivera-Dantes joins the Fashion For Others benefit sale.

Just like celebrities like Matteo Guidicelli and Jericho Rosales who recently sold their pre-owned items online to help raise funds to help film industry workers whose livelihood were upended by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Marian Rivera-Dantes shared on her Instagram account last April 23 that she was opening up her closet in order to auction off clothing as part of the #FashionForOthers benefit sale happening on April 24, Friday, at 1 pm. The pieces to be auctioned off were personally selected by Marian with all proceeds going to efforts to help fight the COVID-19 virus. Bidders get to choose their own beneficiary.

Among the pieces that Marian will be auctioning off include clothing from designer brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander Wang, and Roksanda.

Marian wrote, “I’m sharing some of my personally selected pieces to #FashionForOthers benefit sale. All proceeds will go towards Covid19 aid. When you shop, you get to choose a beneficiary and support a community

Collection will be available at 1pm tomorrow at @vestido.manila.

#ShopForACause”