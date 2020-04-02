“Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes prepare meals for COVID-19 frontliners”

Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes are doing their part in helping the frontliners amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As seen in a video they posted in their respective Instagram accounts, the couple personally prepared meals that they will donate to health workers at the Quezon City General Hospital.

Marian cooked menudo, while Dingdong was in charge of putting the cooked food into boxes.

“Menudo ni Nanay Ingkang. Kitchen duties for our dear frontliners at the Quezon City General Hospital today who are sacrificing so much for us. Tonight’s meal for them is our family’s specialty — menudo — a recipe that’s been passed on by my nanay. Stay safe everyone!” Rivera wrote in the caption.

“Ang paborito naming menudo ni Nanay Ingkang— aming munting handog sa mga frontliners natin sa Quezon City General Hospital ngayong gabi. Maraming salamat sa inyong dedikasyon para sa kaligtasan naming lahat. Panalangin namin ang inyong kalakasan habang kinakaharap at tinatalo natin ang krisis na ito,” Dantes wrote.

Metro Manila, and the entire Luzon, which is home to about half of the country’s 100 million people, are under lockdown until April 12.

The Philippines as of Wednesday, April 1, has recorded 2,311 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 96 deaths and 50 recoveries.