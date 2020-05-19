“Marian Rivera donates breast milk amid COVID-19 pandemic”

Marian Rivera hopes to help moms in need of breast milk for babies during this crisis.

In celebration of World Day of Human Milk Donation, Marian Rivera offered to donate her breast milk amid the COVID-19 crisis.

On Instagram, Rivera posted a photo showing packs of breast milk stored in colored storage bags.

Educating other moms about the nutrients that can be found in breast milk, the 35-year-old actress said she decided to donate her breast milk as a way of helping babies who are in need of some during these difficult times.

“Sa pag gunita sa “World Day of Human Milk Donation” nais kong kong ibahagi ang mumunting alay ko sa mga sanggol na makikinabang sa natatanging sustansya at proteksyong taglay ng gatas ng ina,” she wrote.

She added: “Nakikiisa ako sa mga padede-nanay/moms na walang humpay sa pagaalaga sa kanilang mga anak. Sa panahon ng crisis, nawa’y makatulong ang donasyon na eto sa mga sanggol na higit na nangangailangan. #KapitNanay.”

Meanwhile, Anne Curtis and Angel Locsin left comments on her Instagram page, praising her for what she has done.

Marian Rivera has two children with husband Dingong Dantes — Zia and Ziggy.